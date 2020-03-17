Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $1.24 Million Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,437 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,501.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.44. 266,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,704. Quanta Services Inc has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

