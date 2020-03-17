Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,583,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after buying an additional 299,633 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,039,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,636,000 after buying an additional 187,438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,361,000 after buying an additional 991,603 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,565,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,985,000 after purchasing an additional 487,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 4th quarter worth about $37,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 92,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,134. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.