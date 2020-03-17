LBRY Credits Price Hits $0.0078 on Top Exchanges (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $357,177.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018501 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 406.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.02222885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00193721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 659,233,605 coins and its circulating supply is 341,569,880 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

