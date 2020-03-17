Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 257.14% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEAF traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. 9,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,963. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. Leaf Group has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $9.19.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $28,826.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 99,335 shares of company stock worth $403,046 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Leaf Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

