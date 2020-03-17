Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Earns “Neutral” Rating from B. Riley

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEGH. BidaskClub raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $273.93 million and a PE ratio of 9.86. Legacy Housing has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

In related news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $60,376.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,241,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,656,807.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,256,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,781,005.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,051 shares of company stock valued at $574,217. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at $46,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the third quarter valued at $218,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 49.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 25.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 64.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.