LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 69,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $1,945,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $4,217,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMAT stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $427.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.47. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $50,902.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $25,609.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,527.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,540. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMAT. Sidoti raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

