Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Sells $168,600.00 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LII traded down $4.44 on Tuesday, hitting $194.56. 895,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,968. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.77 and a 200-day moving average of $244.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.37 and a 12-month high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.58 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 202.30% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Lennox International by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 890.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LII. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lennox International from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

