Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Cut to $194.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lennox International from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

NYSE LII traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $192.00 and a 52 week high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.58 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 202.30% and a net margin of 10.73%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $298,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $10,775,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total value of $38,430.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 37.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 426.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 35,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

