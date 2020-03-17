LEOcoin (LEO) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $235,851.39 and $467.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, C-CEX, Bit-Z and LEOxChange. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,243.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.26 or 0.02179025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.32 or 0.03438851 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00640498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00017444 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00675405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00086259 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00026084 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00470034 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018575 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEOcoin (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 260,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 259,946,808 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C-CEX, Bit-Z, TOPBTC and LEOxChange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

