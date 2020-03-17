Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,419 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. State Street Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after buying an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,688,000 after buying an additional 110,117 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,876,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,073,000 after buying an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $136.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.01 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.17 and a 200-day moving average of $172.42.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

