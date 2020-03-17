Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $113.29 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $123.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

