Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,382,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 99,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59.

