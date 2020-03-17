Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,703,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,800 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,599,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,240,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.44.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $68.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.09 and its 200-day moving average is $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.