Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 645 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total transaction of $450,022.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,500.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,560 shares of company stock worth $30,382,805. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.62.

SBAC stock opened at $261.71 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $190.28 and a 1 year high of $309.85. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.88 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.78.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.