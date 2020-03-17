Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.16 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCOM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,903,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,612,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,203,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,830,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HSBC downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.63. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

