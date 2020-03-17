Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Lexington Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Lexington Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 350.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

NYSE LXP traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. 81,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,204. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.91. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 85.87% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

