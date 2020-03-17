LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

LPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of LPL opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23. LG Display has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in LG Display by 61.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,409,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,338,000 after buying an additional 914,437 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in LG Display by 28.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 119,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LG Display by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $1,667,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LG Display by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

