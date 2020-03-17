LHT (LHT) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. One LHT coin can now be bought for $0.0772 or 0.00001495 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. LHT has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $556.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LHT has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000080 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

