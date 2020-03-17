Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,357 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Liberty Property Trust worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Liberty Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE:LPT remained flat at $$61.95 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Liberty Property Trust has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $65.38.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

