Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) is Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Tiger Eye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 268,884 shares during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A comprises 6.9% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tiger Eye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $38,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,964,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,719. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

