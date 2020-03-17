Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,655 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.63% of Life Storage worth $183,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 21,125 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.92. 7,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,332. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.22.

In other Life Storage news, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $742,222.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,268.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Barberio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.55 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at $255,033.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.