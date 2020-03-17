Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Cap Tops $5.03 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $642,290.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00024849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00640498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00017444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010241 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

