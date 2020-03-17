Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIND. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,431 shares in the company, valued at $543,565.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $334.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

