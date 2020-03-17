Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) CEO Acquires $304,940.00 in Stock

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at $30,791,621.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE LIN traded up $5.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,955,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $227.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.41.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.41.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.