Linde’s (LIN) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIN. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €200.65 ($233.32).

Shares of Linde stock traded up €7.90 ($9.19) on Tuesday, hitting €147.10 ($171.05). 2,252,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €184.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €182.18. Linde has a 1-year low of €149.85 ($174.24) and a 1-year high of €208.60 ($242.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

