Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Upgraded at Sidoti

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) was upgraded by Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of LNN stock traded up $10.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $784.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.71 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.09. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $111.76.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $323,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $491,206.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lindsay by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 181,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 95,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at $6,277,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at $5,697,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Lindsay by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 144,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Lindsay by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 139,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

