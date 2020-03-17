LiquidApps Trading Down 33.5% Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $47,367.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000758 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,028,641,235 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,226,678 tokens. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.