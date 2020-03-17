LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,999 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 6,270.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

