Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $19.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $307.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,250. The company has a market cap of $92.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $285.00 and a one year high of $442.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.30 and its 200-day moving average is $394.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

