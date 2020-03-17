LockTrip Price Hits $0.22 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. LockTrip has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $2,868.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00004289 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00018059 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003804 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Gatecoin, Fatbtc, Kucoin, IDEX, LATOKEN, HitBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

