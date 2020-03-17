Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Loews worth $10,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Loews by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Loews by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Loews by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $195,354.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at $407,127.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $972,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $791,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,908. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.72. 2,852,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,320. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35. Loews Co. has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Loews’s payout ratio is 7.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on L shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

