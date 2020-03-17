LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by William Blair in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LOGC. ValuEngine lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

LOGC traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.34. 113,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.98. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 15.72, a current ratio of 15.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

