LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.72, a current ratio of 15.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93. The company has a market cap of $105.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research analysts have commented on LOGC shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LogicBio Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

