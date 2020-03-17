Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Purchased by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,899,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after buying an additional 39,405 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,197,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. 33.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

Shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.86. 45,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

