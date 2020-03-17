Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 533,306 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,306 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.74% of Dover worth $123,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Dover by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Dover by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.51. 922,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,775. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $578,736.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

