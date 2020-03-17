Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 181,794 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,794 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.5% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $161,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.59.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,186,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $171.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.00 and its 200-day moving average is $137.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

