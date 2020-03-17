Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 243,982 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,737,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,982 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.45% of General Mills worth $146,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE GIS traded up $6.05 on Tuesday, reaching $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,405,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,980. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average is $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.