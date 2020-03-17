Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,186,427 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 529,542 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.07% of Intel worth $190,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Intel by 978.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 38,994.5% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

INTC traded up $5.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 30,160,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,119,260. The stock has a market cap of $232.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

