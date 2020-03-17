Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $138.28 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,529,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 218,301 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.06% of Pfizer worth $138,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

PFE stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.29. 29,219,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,647,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

