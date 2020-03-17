Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $149.88 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 103.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,792 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $149,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,304,000 after purchasing an additional 534,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 170,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

NYSE:BABA traded up $9.76 on Tuesday, hitting $188.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,247,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,743,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.79. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

