Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $172.84 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,184,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,419 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $172,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $9.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,871,808. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $122.43 and a one year high of $154.50. The company has a market capitalization of $354.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

