Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 51,292 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 51,292 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $115,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,326.83.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $108,500,939.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $137.76 on Tuesday, reaching $1,826.92. 7,912,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,938,366. The firm has a market cap of $888.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,981.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,840.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,672.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

