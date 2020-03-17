Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,955 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.09% of Procter & Gamble worth $288,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG traded up $9.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,932,596. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $99.09 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $281.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

