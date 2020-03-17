Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.85. 2,833,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,953,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

