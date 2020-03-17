Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUNMF. CIBC upgraded Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays downgraded Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Lundin Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

