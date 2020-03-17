Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

LUN stock opened at C$5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$8.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22.

LUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.70 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total value of C$347,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at C$331,800.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

