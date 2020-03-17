Lunyr Hits Market Cap of $1.06 Million (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Lunyr has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded down 45.8% against the dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00008704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Liqui and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Upbit, Huobi, Liqui, BiteBTC, Bittrex, BigONE, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

