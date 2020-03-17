LUXCoin (LUX) Price Tops $0.0727 on Top Exchanges

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00001383 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. LUXCoin has a market cap of $565,351.10 and approximately $5,305.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 9,356,054 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,590 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.