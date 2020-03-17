LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the forty-six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and thirty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on LYFT in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LYFT from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank raised LYFT to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on LYFT in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $87,290.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $439,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,061.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LYFT during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in LYFT by 723.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LYFT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in LYFT by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in LYFT by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYFT stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion and a PE ratio of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. LYFT has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $88.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.07.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LYFT will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

