Lympo (LYM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,442.00

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 46.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $9,442.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Allbit, HADAX and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018552 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 303.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.82 or 0.02225270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00192369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00034852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, HADAX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Allbit, IDEX, Cobinhood and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.